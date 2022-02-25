$CALL+ tax & licensing
Brantford Hyundai
519-751-2171
2018 Ford Expedition
Brantford Hyundai
463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
101,070KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8357724
- Stock #: 22065
- VIN: 1FMJK1MT4JEA08708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,070 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford Expedition Max sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition cant do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 101,070 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJK1MT4JEA08708.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html
Please note that our Brantford Hyundai key policy includes a minimum of 1 vehicle key. We will try our very best to accommodate you with a second key however it may depend on what the previous owner has given us.
