2018 Ford Expedition

101,070 KM

Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

101,070KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8357724
  • Stock #: 22065
  • VIN: 1FMJK1MT4JEA08708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,070 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ford Expedition is the class leader in almost every category, from comfort to towing and everything in between, this capable SUV has you covered! This 2018 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Brantford.

This Ford Expedition Max sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition cant do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 101,070 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJK1MT4JEA08708.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html



Please note that our Brantford Hyundai key policy includes a minimum of 1 vehicle key. We will try our very best to accommodate you with a second key however it may depend on what the previous owner has given us.

Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!


Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

