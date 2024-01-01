Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><br />KEY FEATURES: 2018 Explorer XLT, AWD, 3.5L v6 engine, Grey, black leather/suede interior, heated seats, power liftgate, 20inch wheels, XLT Appearance package navigation, Tech package, adaptive cruise, lane depart, 20 inch wheels, remote start, rear backup camera, rear sensors, sync 3, BLIS, power windows power locks loaded and more.</p><p><br />SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details. </p><p><br />Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p><br />Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p><br />** See dealer for details.</p><p>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. </p><p>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. </p><p>*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc</p><p>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.</p>

2018 Ford Explorer

168,479 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1704904591
  2. 1704904593
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
168,479KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8D80JGA74117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,479 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2018 Explorer XLT, AWD, 3.5L v6 engine, Grey, black leather/suede interior, heated seats, power liftgate, 20inch wheels, XLT Appearance package navigation, Tech package, adaptive cruise, lane depart, 20 inch wheels, remote start, rear backup camera, rear sensors, sync 3, BLIS, power windows power locks loaded and more.


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details. 


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD 118,043 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD for sale in Brantford, ON
2020 Ford Escape SE AWD 31,382 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 for sale in Brantford, ON
2020 Ford F-150 57,303 KM $41,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Explorer