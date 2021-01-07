2018 Ford Explorer

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats 3RD ROW SEATING Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Backup Sensor Navigation System Rear View Camera Leatherette Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Audio Voice Control

