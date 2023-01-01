Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 10018551

10018551 Stock #: FC20629

FC20629 VIN: 1FTEW1EP8JFC20629

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Interior Security System Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.