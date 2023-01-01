Menu
2018 Ford F-150

143,436 KM

Details Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 4x4 3.5L Ecoboost 8ftBox BackUpCam

2018 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 4x4 3.5L Ecoboost 8ftBox BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

143,436KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10277133
  • Stock #: 9115
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EGXJKF18186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 143,436 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

8'box
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Back Up Trailer Assist

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

