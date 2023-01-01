Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 3 , 4 3 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10277133

10277133 Stock #: 9115

9115 VIN: 1FTFX1EGXJKF18186

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 143,436 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features 8'box Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire Back Up Trailer Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.