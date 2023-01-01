Menu
2018 Ford F-150

162,913 KM

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

162,913KM
Used
  VIN: 1FTEW1EP5JFE30380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,913 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2018 F150 Crew Cab, XLT Sport, Silver, 2.7L v6 Engine, 4x4, cloth seat, XLT sport package, 20 inch wheels, SYNC, Trailer tow package, trailer brake controller, FX4 package, Navigation, Back up cam, power windows power locks


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details.


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

