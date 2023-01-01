Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 2 , 9 1 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10408740

10408740 Stock #: FE30380

FE30380 VIN: 1FTEW1EP5JFE30380

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 162,913 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Interior Security System Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.