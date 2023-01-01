Menu
2018 Ford F-150

89,331 KM

Details Description Features

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Lariat

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1699116421
  2. 1699116424
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

89,331KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10630962
  • Stock #: KE62738
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E59JKE62738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,331 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2018 F150 Lariat, 4x4, Crew cab, White, Black leather interior with heated seats, 5.0L v8, engine, automatic transmission, 501 Package, 20” aluminum wheels, Twin Sunroof, Chrome Package, Sony, trailer tow package, navigation, remote start, power sliding rear, 2nd row heated seats, window, blind-spot with rear traffic alert, rear backup camera, keyless entry, power windows , power locks and more.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 


** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Seatbelt Air Bag

Buy From Home Available

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

