Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford F-150

Details Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1725992376
  2. 1725992377
  3. 1725992377
  4. 1725992377
  5. 1725992377
  6. 1725992377
  7. 1725992377
  8. 1725992377
  9. 1725992377
  10. 1725992376
  11. 1725992376
  12. 1725992376
  13. 1725992376
  14. 1725992376
  15. 1725992376
  16. 1725992376
  17. 1725992376
  18. 1725992376
  19. 1725992376
  20. 1725992376
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1FTFX1E50JFA82536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Brantford, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 0 $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru WRX Sport-tech Manual for sale in Brantford, ON
2021 Subaru WRX Sport-tech Manual 99,151 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-350 Lariat for sale in Brantford, ON
2016 Ford F-350 Lariat 142,886 KM $49,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150