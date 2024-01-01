Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2018 Ford F150 2 wheel drive. extended cab short box, 6.5 foot box. Box liner, trifold box cover. Tow package. Certified every year. ￼3.3 L V6 230,000 km extremely tidy and clean inside and out. No accidents runs and drives like brand new with no warning lights on extremely reliable. Dealership for 38 years HST will be applied And sold as is ￼ </div>

2018 Ford F-150

230,000 KM

Details Description

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle
11963343

2018 Ford F-150

Location

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

  1. 1732745779
  2. 1732745779
  3. 1732745779
  4. 1732745779
  5. 1732745779
  6. 1732745779
  7. 1732745779
  8. 1732745779
  9. 1732745779
  10. 1732745779
  11. 1732745779
  12. 1732745779
  13. 1732745779
Contact Seller

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
230,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ford F150 2 wheel drive. extended cab short box, 6.5 foot box. Box liner, trifold box cover. Tow package. Certified every year. ￼3.3 L V6 230,000 km extremely tidy and clean inside and out. No accidents runs and drives like brand new with no warning lights on extremely reliable. Dealership for 38 years HST will be applied And sold as is ￼ 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From J.Domotor Enterprises

Used 2020 International 4600 dump truck for sale in Brantford, ON
2020 International 4600 dump truck 53,000 KM $56,800 + tax & lic
Used 2020 International 4900 dump truck for sale in Brantford, ON
2020 International 4900 dump truck 65,000 KM $56,800 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan NV 2500 NV 2500 for sale in Brantford, ON
2020 Nissan NV 2500 NV 2500 250,000 KM $22,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email J.Domotor Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-755-XXXX

(click to show)

519-755-0400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150