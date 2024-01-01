$12,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Ford F-150
2018 Ford F-150
Location
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-755-0400
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
230,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Mileage 230,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2018 Ford F150 2 wheel drive. extended cab short box, 6.5 foot box. Box liner, trifold box cover. Tow package. Certified every year. ￼3.3 L V6 230,000 km extremely tidy and clean inside and out. No accidents runs and drives like brand new with no warning lights on extremely reliable. Dealership for 38 years HST will be applied And sold as is ￼
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From J.Domotor Enterprises
2020 International 4600 dump truck 53,000 KM $56,800 + tax & lic
2020 International 4900 dump truck 65,000 KM $56,800 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan NV 2500 NV 2500 250,000 KM $22,800 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email J.Domotor Enterprises
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Call Dealer
519-755-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
J.Domotor Enterprises
519-755-0400
2018 Ford F-150