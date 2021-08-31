Menu
2018 Ford F-150

84,633 KM

Details Description Features

$45,999

+ tax & licensing
$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

84,633KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7852989
  • Stock #: FC89551
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG1JFC89551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,633 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2018 F150 CrewCab, XLT/SPORT, Black, 3.5L v6 Engine, 4x4, Black, cloth seat, Heated seats, XLT Sport package, BLIS, remote start, 302a, SYNC, Full Moon roof, Max Trailer tow package, Back up cam, 20 inch wheels, power windows power locks 


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details. 


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

519-756-6191
