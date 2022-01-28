Menu
2018 Ford F-150

102,665 KM

Details Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 4x4 5.0L 8"Box BackUpCam

2018 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 4x4 5.0L 8"Box BackUpCam

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

102,665KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8229987
  Stock #: 8834
  VIN: 1FTFX1E56JKG07638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 102,665 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Trailer Brake
Conventional Spare Tire
trailer assist

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

