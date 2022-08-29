Menu
2018 Ford F-150

137,245 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 4x4 3.3L 5.5ftBox BackUpCam

2018 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 4x4 3.3L 5.5ftBox BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

137,245KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9010828
  Stock #: 8938
  VIN: 1FTEW1EB0JKE97965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 137,245 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Conventional Spare Tire
trailer assist

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

