2018 Ford Focus
SE 2.0L RemoteStart HeatedSeats & SteeringWheel
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
88,733KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8453862
- Stock #: 8865
- VIN: 1FADP3F2XJL253601
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 88,733 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
