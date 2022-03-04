2018 Ford Focus

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$16,995 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 7 3 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8453862

8453862 Stock #: 8865

8865 VIN: 1FADP3F2XJL253601

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 88,733 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.