2018 Ford Focus

122,046 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2018 Ford Focus

2018 Ford Focus

SE | HATCHBACK | ALLOYS | REAR CAM |WINTER PACKAGE

2018 Ford Focus

SE | HATCHBACK | ALLOYS | REAR CAM |WINTER PACKAGE

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

122,046KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9276904
  • Stock #: P8599
  • VIN: 1FADP3K2XJL263776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8599
  • Mileage 122,046 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Rear Defroster
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

