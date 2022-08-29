$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Car Nation Canada
519-753-8691
2018 Ford Focus
SE | HATCHBACK | ALLOYS | REAR CAM |WINTER PACKAGE
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
122,046KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9276904
- Stock #: P8599
- VIN: 1FADP3K2XJL263776
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,046 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Rear Defroster
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges
