2018 GMC Acadia

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 1 2 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8411775

8411775 Stock #: P7937

P7937 VIN: 1GKKNRLS7JZ219731

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P7937

Mileage 56,126 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Safety Power Brakes Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Comfort Climate Control Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.