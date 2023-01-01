Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

98,005 KM

Details Features

$44,888

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

DENALI | 4X4 | 6.2L V8 | CREW CAB | SUNROOF | NAV

DENALI | 4X4 | 6.2L V8 | CREW CAB | SUNROOF | NAV

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

98,005KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10411974
  • Stock #: P9664
  • VIN: 3GTU2PEJ2JG258765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9664
  • Mileage 98,005 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Seating

Leather Interior

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

