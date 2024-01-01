Menu
<p>Lease return</p>

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

131,794 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE CrewCab 4x4 5.3L8cyl 6'7"Box BackUpCam

12043834

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE CrewCab 4x4 5.3L8cyl 6'7"Box BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,794KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2LEC3JG163531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 131,794 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
17" aluminum wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
6'7" Box Length

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2018 GMC Sierra 1500