Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

31,391 KM

Details Description Features

$44,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE | 4X4 |CREW CAB |Z71 PKG |1 OWNER |TOUCHSCREEN

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE | 4X4 |CREW CAB |Z71 PKG |1 OWNER |TOUCHSCREEN

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 7073350
  2. 7073350
  3. 7073350
  4. 7073350
  5. 7073350
  6. 7073350
  7. 7073350
  8. 7073350
  9. 7073350
  10. 7073350
  11. 7073350
  12. 7073350
  13. 7073350
  14. 7073350
  15. 7073350
  16. 7073350
  17. 7073350
  18. 7073350
  19. 7073350
  20. 7073350
  21. 7073350
  22. 7073350
  23. 7073350
  24. 7073350
  25. 7073350
  26. 7073350
Contact Seller

$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

31,391KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7073350
  • Stock #: P7010
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC8JG483076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P7010
  • Mileage 31,391 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer low financing rates - apply through the “get approved” link above! Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Northway Ford We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews . Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Visit CarNationCanada.com Connect with us: https://www.facebook.com/NorthwayFordLincoln/ https://www.instagram.com/northwayfordlincoln/ https://www.youtube.com/c/NorthwayFordLincolnBrantford/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/northway-ford-lincoln-ltd We offer finance solutions to all credit situations. Click here to learn more!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2018 Lincoln MKC SEL...
 93,724 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic
2016 Lincoln MKX SEL...
 98,555 KM
$21,888 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Atla...
 26,854 KM
$34,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory