2018 GMC Sierra 1500

109,169 KM

$37,888

+ tax & licensing
$37,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE | Z71 | 4X4 | TOUCHSCREEN | OWNER | TONNEAU

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE | Z71 | 4X4 | TOUCHSCREEN | OWNER | TONNEAU

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$37,888

+ taxes & licensing

109,169KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7813869
  • Stock #: P7260A
  • VIN: 2GTV2MEC8J1105286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P7260A
  • Mileage 109,169 KM

Vehicle Description

Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

