Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

180,234 KM

Details Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE CrewCab 4x4 5.3L 6.5"Box BackUpCam

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE CrewCab 4x4 5.3L 6.5"Box BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

180,234KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8230071
  • Stock #: 8143
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC2JG133913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 180,234 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Telematics
Trailer Brake
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 180,234 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 102,665 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 84,645 KM
$45,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory