2018 GMC Sierra 1500

110,458 KM

Details Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

SLE CrewCab 4x4 5.3L 5.5ftBox HeatedSeatsBackCam

SLE CrewCab 4x4 5.3L 5.5ftBox HeatedSeatsBackCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

110,458KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9571339
  • Stock #: 9004
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC7JG164817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 110,458 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Dual Climate Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telematics
Trailer Brake
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

