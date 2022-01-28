Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Sierra 2500

184,867 KM

Details Features

$64,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

Trip's Auto Inc.

519-752-CARS(2277)

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 2500

2018 GMC Sierra 2500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 2500

SLE

Location

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

519-752-CARS(2277)

  1. 1643850585
  2. 1643850583
  3. 1643850586
  4. 1643850590
  5. 1643850589
  6. 1643850591
  7. 1643850591
  8. 1643850589
  9. 1643850590
  10. 1643850589
  11. 1643850590
  12. 1643850591
  13. 1643850589
  14. 1643850588
  15. 1643850590
  16. 1643850590
  17. 1643850591
  18. 1643850639
  19. 1643850646
  20. 1643850646
  21. 1643850643
  22. 1643850646
  23. 1643850642
  24. 1643850645
  25. 1643850645
  26. 1643850646
  27. 1643850646
  28. 1643850645
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

184,867KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8174164
  • Stock #: 183128
  • VIN: 1GT12SEY7JF183128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 183128
  • Mileage 184,867 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trip's Auto Inc.

2005 Mazda Tribute GX
 120,000 KM
$2,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 2500...
 184,867 KM
$64,995 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte LX
 17,934 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trip's Auto Inc.

Trip's Auto Inc.

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory