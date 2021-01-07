Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Power Mirror(s) Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Covers Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection Lane Keeping Assist

