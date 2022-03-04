2018 Honda HR-V

$26,888 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 5 5 8 K M Used Get Financing

8455542 Stock #: P7893

P7893 VIN: 3CZRU6H35JM106644

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 21,558 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

