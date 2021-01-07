Menu
2018 Honda Ridgeline

66,979 KM

Details Description Features

$37,400

+ tax & licensing
$37,400

+ taxes & licensing

Brantford Honda

519-753-3168

2018 Honda Ridgeline

2018 Honda Ridgeline

Black Edition 4x4 Crew Cab 125.2 in. WB

2018 Honda Ridgeline

Black Edition 4x4 Crew Cab 125.2 in. WB

Location

Brantford Honda

378 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-753-3168

$37,400

+ taxes & licensing

66,979KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6580569
  • Stock #: UH9768
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F81JB500142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,979 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Brantford Honda! We’re pleased you’re interested in doing business with us, and we promise that our team will provide an unmatched experience for: Sales, Service, & Parts.

Since Brantford Honda first began doing business in 1975, we’ve earned and kept a reputation for our customer satisfaction. Our staff take pride that each and every one of our valued customers chooses to deal with us because they know they’ll be treated well, which shows in our expansive network of loyal repeat customers.

Located in Brantford. We are closer than you think – Just south of Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo, 20 minutes west of Hamilton and only 60 minutes east of London. Our new car department, located on site, increases the selection of vehicles you can choose from. We encourage you to come in for a test drive of any of our pre-owned or new vehicles today.

Included Honda Certified Powertrain Warranty to 7 years or 160, 000 km! No Hidden Fees, Price is + HST and Licensing Only. We always research our pricing and have invested in VAUTO software that allows us to complete all of the research across markets near and far and compare our product to the competitors’ products. We are then able to quickly identify the transaction price that will allow you the confidence to make your best deal today. We will take your current vehicle on trade and pay off your current loan. Call or email for details. Every vehicle has been thoroughly checked by a Honda Trained Technician. Tires and Brakes will be no less than 50% of their original specification and all maintenance items (oil change etc.) are current for Peace of Mind Driving. The Department of Transportation says a 36 point inspection is enough to ensure a safe vehicle. Not at Brantford Honda! Our vehicles must pass a 100 point inspection and have been meticulously reconditioned inside and out. There are no secrets here, we are happy to let you know about the work we have completed before you take delivery, call or email today! Brantford Honda uses Carfax to search for any accident history, to ensure there are no outstanding loans on our vehicles and to ensure you are getting a 100% Canadian Car! Brantford Honda has been providing the highest level of Customer Satisfaction in Sales, Service, Parts and Accessories for over 44 Years!

For more information:

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Email Brantford Honda

Brantford Honda

Brantford Honda

378 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

