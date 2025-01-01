Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p><p>This 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL Auto is a stylish and reliable sedan thats perfect for navigating the city streets or hitting the open road. With its sleek blue exterior and comfortable gray interior, this Elantra offers both practicality and a touch of elegance. Under the hood, a powerful 2L 4-cylinder engine ensures responsive acceleration and smooth handling, while the automatic transmission makes for effortless driving.</p><p>This well-maintained Elantra has 190,000km on the odometer and is packed with features that enhance both safety and convenience. Some of the standout features include:</p><ol><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> This valuable safety feature helps you stay aware of vehicles in your blind spot, giving you an extra layer of confidence while changing lanes.</li><li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay warm and cozy on those chilly winter mornings with the heated steering wheel, a feature that adds a touch of luxury to your daily commute.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Enjoy clear vision even on frosty mornings with the heated side mirrors, allowing you to see your surroundings with ease.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Skip the hassle of fumbling with keys. This Elantra boasts keyless entry, making it easy to unlock and start your vehicle with the push of a button.</li><li><strong>Power Windows and Door Locks:</strong> Experience the convenience of power windows and door locks, adding an extra layer of comfort and security to your driving experience.</li></ol><p>Come visit Right Choice Auto today to see this beautiful Elantra for yourself!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2018 Hyundai Elantra

190,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL AUTO

Watch This Vehicle
12261043

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL AUTO

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1741469571
  2. 1741469573
  3. 1741469576
  4. 1741469581
  5. 1741469586
  6. 1741469591
  7. 1741469597
  8. 1741469601
  9. 1741469606
  10. 1741469610
  11. 1741469615
  12. 1741469620
  13. 1741469626
  14. 1741469630
  15. 1741469634
  16. 1741469639
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
190,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN kmhd84lf5ju477918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

This 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL Auto is a stylish and reliable sedan that's perfect for navigating the city streets or hitting the open road. With its sleek blue exterior and comfortable gray interior, this Elantra offers both practicality and a touch of elegance. Under the hood, a powerful 2L 4-cylinder engine ensures responsive acceleration and smooth handling, while the automatic transmission makes for effortless driving.

This well-maintained Elantra has 190,000km on the odometer and is packed with features that enhance both safety and convenience. Some of the standout features include:

  1. Blind Spot Monitor: This valuable safety feature helps you stay aware of vehicles in your blind spot, giving you an extra layer of confidence while changing lanes.
  2. Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy on those chilly winter mornings with the heated steering wheel, a feature that adds a touch of luxury to your daily commute.
  3. Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear vision even on frosty mornings with the heated side mirrors, allowing you to see your surroundings with ease.
  4. Keyless Entry: Skip the hassle of fumbling with keys. This Elantra boasts keyless entry, making it easy to unlock and start your vehicle with the push of a button.
  5. Power Windows and Door Locks: Experience the convenience of power windows and door locks, adding an extra layer of comfort and security to your driving experience.

Come visit Right Choice Auto today to see this beautiful Elantra for yourself!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2013 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Ford F-150 XLT 195,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Infiniti QX56 4WD 4dr 8-passenger for sale in Brantford, ON
2012 Infiniti QX56 4WD 4dr 8-passenger 195,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Sentra 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.0 S for sale in Brantford, ON
2012 Nissan Sentra 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.0 S 175,000 KM $6,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra