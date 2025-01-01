$10,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL AUTO
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
This 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL Auto is a stylish and reliable sedan that's perfect for navigating the city streets or hitting the open road. With its sleek blue exterior and comfortable gray interior, this Elantra offers both practicality and a touch of elegance. Under the hood, a powerful 2L 4-cylinder engine ensures responsive acceleration and smooth handling, while the automatic transmission makes for effortless driving.
This well-maintained Elantra has 190,000km on the odometer and is packed with features that enhance both safety and convenience. Some of the standout features include:
- Blind Spot Monitor: This valuable safety feature helps you stay aware of vehicles in your blind spot, giving you an extra layer of confidence while changing lanes.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy on those chilly winter mornings with the heated steering wheel, a feature that adds a touch of luxury to your daily commute.
- Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear vision even on frosty mornings with the heated side mirrors, allowing you to see your surroundings with ease.
- Keyless Entry: Skip the hassle of fumbling with keys. This Elantra boasts keyless entry, making it easy to unlock and start your vehicle with the push of a button.
- Power Windows and Door Locks: Experience the convenience of power windows and door locks, adding an extra layer of comfort and security to your driving experience.
Come visit Right Choice Auto today to see this beautiful Elantra for yourself!
