$11,999+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL SE
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL SE
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Discover your next adventure on the road with this sleek, black 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL SE, now available at Right Choice Auto! This stylish sedan boasts a sharp black exterior that's sure to turn heads, complemented by a comfortable and sophisticated black interior. With its reliable 4-cylinder gasoline engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll experience an efficient and enjoyable drive every time you get behind the wheel. Designed for practicality and comfort, this Elantra offers four doors for easy access, making it the perfect choice for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. With 185,000 kilometers of proven performance, this Elantra is ready for many more miles of dependable service.
This 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL SE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. It's a fantastic option for anyone seeking a well-equipped and stylish sedan that offers great value.
Here are five standout features that make this Elantra a smart pick:
- Fuel Efficiency: Drive further for less with the Elantra's impressive gasoline engine, designed to get you where you need to go without breaking the bank.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a seamless and effortless driving experience with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission, perfect for navigating city traffic or cruising on the highway.
- Sleek Black Exterior: Make a statement with the timeless and sophisticated black exterior paint, exuding a polished and modern look.
- Comfortable Black Interior: Step into a refined cabin with the comfortable black interior, offering a clean and inviting space for all occupants.
- Practical 4-Door Sedan Design: Its sedan body style with four doors provides excellent accessibility for passengers and cargo, making it incredibly versatile for your everyday needs.
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