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<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Discover your next adventure on the road with this sleek, black 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL SE, now available at Right Choice Auto! This stylish sedan boasts a sharp black exterior thats sure to turn heads, complemented by a comfortable and sophisticated black interior. With its reliable 4-cylinder gasoline engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll experience an efficient and enjoyable drive every time you get behind the wheel. Designed for practicality and comfort, this Elantra offers four doors for easy access, making it the perfect choice for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. With 185,000 kilometers of proven performance, this Elantra is ready for many more miles of dependable service.</p><p>This 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL SE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Its a fantastic option for anyone seeking a well-equipped and stylish sedan that offers great value.</p><p>Here are five standout features that make this Elantra a smart pick:</p><ul><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> Drive further for less with the Elantras impressive gasoline engine, designed to get you where you need to go without breaking the bank.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy a seamless and effortless driving experience with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission, perfect for navigating city traffic or cruising on the highway.</li><li><strong>Sleek Black Exterior:</strong> Make a statement with the timeless and sophisticated black exterior paint, exuding a polished and modern look.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Black Interior:</strong> Step into a refined cabin with the comfortable black interior, offering a clean and inviting space for all occupants.</li><li><strong>Practical 4-Door Sedan Design:</strong> Its sedan body style with four doors provides excellent accessibility for passengers and cargo, making it incredibly versatile for your everyday needs.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2018 Hyundai Elantra

185,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL SE

Watch This Vehicle
14198579

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL SE

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1780336225484
  2. 1780336226005
  3. 1780336226423
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  5. 1780336227338
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  7. 1780336228255
  8. 1780336228709
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  10. 1780336229597
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  12. 1780336230485
  13. 1780336230927
  14. 1780336231370
  15. 1780336231804
  16. 1780336232341
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
185,000KM
VIN KMHD84LFXJU521928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Discover your next adventure on the road with this sleek, black 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL SE, now available at Right Choice Auto! This stylish sedan boasts a sharp black exterior that's sure to turn heads, complemented by a comfortable and sophisticated black interior. With its reliable 4-cylinder gasoline engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll experience an efficient and enjoyable drive every time you get behind the wheel. Designed for practicality and comfort, this Elantra offers four doors for easy access, making it the perfect choice for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. With 185,000 kilometers of proven performance, this Elantra is ready for many more miles of dependable service.

This 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL SE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. It's a fantastic option for anyone seeking a well-equipped and stylish sedan that offers great value.

Here are five standout features that make this Elantra a smart pick:

  • Fuel Efficiency: Drive further for less with the Elantra's impressive gasoline engine, designed to get you where you need to go without breaking the bank.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a seamless and effortless driving experience with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission, perfect for navigating city traffic or cruising on the highway.
  • Sleek Black Exterior: Make a statement with the timeless and sophisticated black exterior paint, exuding a polished and modern look.
  • Comfortable Black Interior: Step into a refined cabin with the comfortable black interior, offering a clean and inviting space for all occupants.
  • Practical 4-Door Sedan Design: Its sedan body style with four doors provides excellent accessibility for passengers and cargo, making it incredibly versatile for your everyday needs.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

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905-878-XXXX

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905-878-1797

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$11,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2018 Hyundai Elantra