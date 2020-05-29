+ taxes & licensing
Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows!
Hyundai has come a long way offering amazing quality in this new Elantra. This 2018 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Brantford.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this new 2018 Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 39,307 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Elantra's trim level is LE. The 2018 Hyundai Elantra has proven to be a small compact that can be highly sophisticated and stylish at the same time. The LE trim comes standard with features and options such as speed sensing steering, power heated side mirrors, 6 speaker audio system with iPod and USB connectivity, Bluetooth, heated front bucket seats, power front and rear windows, remote keyless entry with illuminated entry, manual air conditioning, front map lights, perimeter alarm, air filtration, tire specific low pressure warning and an abundance of other safety features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows.
