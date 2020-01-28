Menu
2018 Hyundai KONA

2018 Hyundai KONA

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-751-2171

  • 42,111KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4617699
  • Stock #: 19554
  • VIN: KM8K1CAAXJU127276
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
With its quirky styling, this Hyundai Kona perks up some fun. This 2018 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Brantford.

This all-new Kona is the latest addition to the Hyundai SUV family - a new breed of SUV to take on the city. With this Kona, driving and parking in the urban jungle doesn't have to be stressful. Enjoy the agile maneuverability of a passenger car, and the higher perspective of an SUV - it's really the best of both worlds! Furthermore, this Kona is filled with technology that just makes everything easier. This SUV has 42,111 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html




Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o

