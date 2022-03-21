$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Ultimate AWD
463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
131,021KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8916148
- Stock #: 22533R
- VIN: 5XYZUDLA7JG524474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Titanium Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,021 KM
Vehicle Description
Versatile for any activity, the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a great blend of technology, comfort and style on the road. This 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Brantford.
A versatile, safe and comfortable SUV that delivers great fuel efficiency both in the city and on the highway. Thanks to the multiple premium and luxury options that are fitted as standard in the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, the driving experience is both relaxing and refined in the city and safe and reassuring when taken off road. All in all this new 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a great performer at an amazing value. This SUV has 131,021 kms. It's titanium grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is Ultimate AWD. The versatile, technologically advanced 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Ultimate AWD is the ultimate family SUV ready to take on your daily adventures. Features include full time all wheel drive, upgraded stylish aluminum alloy wheels, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, front and rear heated wipers, front fog lamps, 1st and 2nd row power sunroof with sunshade, power tailgate, LED brake lights, Infinity 12 speaker stereo with an 8 inch color touchscreen display, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Sirius XM satellite radio, integrated navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, power windows front and rear, power heated/ventilated leather front seats, heated leather rear seats, remote keyless entry, heated leather steering wheel, remote cargo and fuel release, HomeLInk garage door transmitter, distance pacing cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, drivers seat and door mirrors memory setting, multiple storage consoles, power door locks, rear view camera, rear parking sensors, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert, autonomous emergency braking, lane change assist, lane departure warning and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Collision Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html
Please note that our Brantford Hyundai key policy includes a minimum of 1 vehicle key. We will try our very best to accommodate you with a second key however it may depend on what the previous owner has given us.
Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Navigation
Power Tailgate
Premium Sound Package
Blind Spot Detection
Collision Warning
