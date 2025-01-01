$13,999+ taxes & licensing
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that's perfect for Canadian adventures? Right Choice Auto is proud to present this stunning 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL! This family-friendly SUV, with its sleek gray exterior and comfortable charcoal interior, is ready to take on anything from city commutes to weekend getaways. With a robust 3.3L engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a confident driving experience wherever you go. This Santa Fe XL has already proven its dependability, showing 160,000km on the odometer.
The Santa Fe XL offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for growing families or anyone who appreciates versatility. Its front-wheel-drive configuration provides excellent handling in various driving conditions. This SUV is a practical and stylish choice, designed to meet the demands of your busy lifestyle while keeping you and your passengers comfortable and safe. You'll be ready for any adventure.
Here are a few standout features:
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy comfortable seating for the whole family with ample legroom and cargo space for all your gear.
- Powerful Engine: The robust 3.3L engine provides ample power for both city driving and highway cruising.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience seamless gear changes and effortless driving with the smooth automatic transmission.
- Stylish Design: Turn heads with its modern and attractive gray exterior.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: Get ready to save on fuel costs with this reliable SUV.
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
