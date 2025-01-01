Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV thats perfect for Canadian adventures? Right Choice Auto is proud to present this stunning 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL! This family-friendly SUV, with its sleek gray exterior and comfortable charcoal interior, is ready to take on anything from city commutes to weekend getaways. With a robust 3.3L engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy a confident driving experience wherever you go. This Santa Fe XL has already proven its dependability, showing 160,000km on the odometer.</p><p>The Santa Fe XL offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for growing families or anyone who appreciates versatility. Its front-wheel-drive configuration provides excellent handling in various driving conditions. This SUV is a practical and stylish choice, designed to meet the demands of your busy lifestyle while keeping you and your passengers comfortable and safe. Youll be ready for any adventure.</p><p>Here are a few standout features:</p><ul><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy comfortable seating for the whole family with ample legroom and cargo space for all your gear.</li><li><strong>Powerful Engine:</strong> The robust 3.3L engine provides ample power for both city driving and highway cruising.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience seamless gear changes and effortless driving with the smooth automatic transmission.</li><li><strong>Stylish Design:</strong> Turn heads with its modern and attractive gray exterior.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Performance:</strong> Get ready to save on fuel costs with this reliable SUV.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

160,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

xl

Watch This Vehicle
13184786

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

xl

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1763397771954
  2. 1763397772422
  3. 1763397772825
  4. 1763397773246
  5. 1763397773689
  6. 1763397774105
  7. 1763397774507
  8. 1763397774955
  9. 1763397775377
  10. 1763397775784
  11. 1763397776184
  12. 1763397776601
  13. 1763397777008
  14. 1763397777436
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8SM4HF5JU280565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that's perfect for Canadian adventures? Right Choice Auto is proud to present this stunning 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL! This family-friendly SUV, with its sleek gray exterior and comfortable charcoal interior, is ready to take on anything from city commutes to weekend getaways. With a robust 3.3L engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a confident driving experience wherever you go. This Santa Fe XL has already proven its dependability, showing 160,000km on the odometer.

The Santa Fe XL offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for growing families or anyone who appreciates versatility. Its front-wheel-drive configuration provides excellent handling in various driving conditions. This SUV is a practical and stylish choice, designed to meet the demands of your busy lifestyle while keeping you and your passengers comfortable and safe. You'll be ready for any adventure.

Here are a few standout features:

  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy comfortable seating for the whole family with ample legroom and cargo space for all your gear.
  • Powerful Engine: The robust 3.3L engine provides ample power for both city driving and highway cruising.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience seamless gear changes and effortless driving with the smooth automatic transmission.
  • Stylish Design: Turn heads with its modern and attractive gray exterior.
  • Fuel-Efficient Performance: Get ready to save on fuel costs with this reliable SUV.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze RS for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Chevrolet Cruze RS 130,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL xl for sale in Brantford, ON
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL xl 160,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 2.5L Auto Sportline for sale in Brantford, ON
2012 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 2.5L Auto Sportline 120,000 KM $9,299 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL