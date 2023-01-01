$24,888+ tax & licensing
$24,888
+ taxes & licensing
Car Nation Canada
519-753-8691
2018 Jaguar XF
20d PRESTIGE |AWD |DIESEL |SUNROOF | LEATHER |NAV
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
97,614KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10407015
- Stock #: P9592A
- VIN: SAJBK4FN4JCY56819
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,614 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Safety
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Seating
Leather Interior
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Cup Holder
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
