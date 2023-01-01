Menu
2018 Jaguar XF

97,614 KM

Details Features

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2018 Jaguar XF

2018 Jaguar XF

20d PRESTIGE |AWD |DIESEL |SUNROOF | LEATHER |NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jaguar XF

20d PRESTIGE |AWD |DIESEL |SUNROOF | LEATHER |NAV

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

Contact Seller

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
97,614KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10407015
  • Stock #: P9592A
  • VIN: SAJBK4FN4JCY56819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9592A
  • Mileage 97,614 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Seating

Leather Interior

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

