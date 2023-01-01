$33,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,888
+ taxes & licensing
Car Nation Canada
519-753-8691
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
LAREDO | 4X4 | TOUCHSCREEN | SUNROOF | REAR CAM
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
$33,888
+ taxes & licensing
83,372KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10164465
- Stock #: P9590
- VIN: 1C4RJFAG4JC483611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P9590
- Mileage 83,372 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Safety
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Console
Cup Holder
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car Nation Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Car Nation Canada
NorthWay Ford
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2