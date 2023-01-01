Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

83,372 KM

Details Features

$33,888

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

LAREDO | 4X4 | TOUCHSCREEN | SUNROOF | REAR CAM

Location

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

83,372KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

