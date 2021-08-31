Menu
2018 Kia Sorento

85,137 KM

Details

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2018 Kia Sorento

2018 Kia Sorento

LX

2018 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

85,137KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7916514
  Stock #: G401549
  VIN: 5XYPGDA37JG401549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,137 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2018 Kia Sorrento, LX, AWD, 4CYL, Grey, Cloth seats, Heats seats, Power window, Power lock and more.


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details.


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

