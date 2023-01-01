$20,888+ tax & licensing
$20,888
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Soul
EX | TOUCHSCREEN | REAR CAM | WE WANT YOUR TRADE!
Location
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
81,685KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10151985
- Stock #: P9575
- VIN: KNDJP3A59J7513641
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,685 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Cup Holder
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2