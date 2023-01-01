Menu
2018 Kia Soul

81,685 KM

Details Features

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2018 Kia Soul

2018 Kia Soul

EX | TOUCHSCREEN | REAR CAM | WE WANT YOUR TRADE!

2018 Kia Soul

EX | TOUCHSCREEN | REAR CAM | WE WANT YOUR TRADE!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

81,685KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10151985
  • Stock #: P9575
  • VIN: KNDJP3A59J7513641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9575
  • Mileage 81,685 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

