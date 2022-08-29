$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Land Rover Discovery
HSE Luxury Td6 4WD
Location
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
67,444KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9300922
- Stock #: RW598
- VIN: SALRT2RK1JA056063
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,444 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
