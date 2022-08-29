Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Land Rover Discovery

67,444 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2018 Land Rover Discovery

2018 Land Rover Discovery

HSE Luxury Td6 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Land Rover Discovery

HSE Luxury Td6 4WD

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 9300922
  2. 9300922
  3. 9300922
  4. 9300922
  5. 9300922
  6. 9300922
  7. 9300922
  8. 9300922
  9. 9300922
  10. 9300922
  11. 9300922
  12. 9300922
  13. 9300922
  14. 9300922
  15. 9300922
  16. 9300922
  17. 9300922
  18. 9300922
  19. 9300922
  20. 9300922
  21. 9300922
  22. 9300922
  23. 9300922
  24. 9300922
  25. 9300922
  26. 9300922
  27. 9300922
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

67,444KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9300922
  • Stock #: RW598
  • VIN: SALRT2RK1JA056063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RW598
  • Mileage 67,444 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2015 RAM ProMaster C...
 73,238 KM
$24,888 + tax & lic
2015 RAM ProMaster C...
 78,004 KM
$24,888 + tax & lic
2017 Buick Encore ES...
 73,007 KM
$23,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory