Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2018 LEXUS NX300 F-SPORT AWD 106500KM</p><p>New arrival in mint condition! Fully loaded</p><p>AWD/ CRUISE CONTROL / FRONT AND BACK CAMERAS / NAVIGATION / CRUISE CONTROL / LANE DEPARTURE / HEATED SEATS / POWER SEATS / SUNROOF / bluetooth ,  to just list a few.</p><p>Vehicle will be sold with  SAFETY CERTIFICATE </p><p>Financing available, good credit, bad credit, almost all will be approved.  Apply online via our website, www.cwcanada.ca </p><p>Extended warrantees sold seperately, email us or call us for more info.  sales@cwcanda.ca (548) 338-6399</p><p>Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required! </p>

2018 Lexus NX

106,475 KM

Details Description Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Lexus NX

NX 300

Watch This Vehicle
12410505

2018 Lexus NX

NX 300

Location

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

548-338-6399

  1. 1744663279
  2. 1744663279
  3. 1744663279
  4. 1744663279
  5. 1744663279
  6. 1744663279
  7. 1744663279
  8. 1744663279
  9. 1744663279
  10. 1744663279
  11. 1744663279
  12. 1744663279
  13. 1744663279
  14. 1744663279
  15. 1744663279
  16. 1744663279
  17. 1744663279
  18. 1744663279
  19. 1744663279
  20. 1744663279
  21. 1744663279
Contact Seller

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,475KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTJBARBZXJ2150366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black and Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,475 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 LEXUS NX300 F-SPORT AWD 106500KM

New arrival in mint condition! Fully loaded

AWD/ CRUISE CONTROL / FRONT AND BACK CAMERA'S / NAVIGATION / CRUISE CONTROL / LANE DEPARTURE / HEATED SEATS / POWER SEATS / SUNROOF / bluetooth ,  to just list a few.

Vehicle will be sold with  SAFETY CERTIFICATE 

Financing available, good credit, bad credit, almost all will be approved.  Apply online via our website, www.cwcanada.ca 

Extended warrantee's sold seperately, email us or call us for more info.  sales@cwcanda.ca (548) 338-6399

Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required! 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carwise Canada

Used 2018 Lexus NX NX 300 for sale in Brantford, ON
2018 Lexus NX NX 300 106,475 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 GX for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Mazda CX-5 GX 153,040 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC 300 for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC 300 126,348 KM $22,500 + tax & lic

Email Carwise Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carwise Canada

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

Call Dealer

548-338-XXXX

(click to show)

548-338-6399

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carwise Canada

548-338-6399

Contact Seller
2018 Lexus NX