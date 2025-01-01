$28,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Lexus NX
NX 300
Location
Carwise Canada
537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5
548-338-6399
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Black and Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,475 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 LEXUS NX300 F-SPORT AWD 106500KM
New arrival in mint condition! Fully loaded
AWD/ CRUISE CONTROL / FRONT AND BACK CAMERA'S / NAVIGATION / CRUISE CONTROL / LANE DEPARTURE / HEATED SEATS / POWER SEATS / SUNROOF / bluetooth , to just list a few.
Vehicle will be sold with SAFETY CERTIFICATE
Financing available, good credit, bad credit, almost all will be approved. Apply online via our website, www.cwcanada.ca
Extended warrantee's sold seperately, email us or call us for more info. sales@cwcanda.ca (548) 338-6399
Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required!
