Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Lincoln MKX

63,296 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2018 Lincoln MKX

2018 Lincoln MKX

RESERVE | TECH PKG | AWD | ROOF | NAV | LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Lincoln MKX

RESERVE | TECH PKG | AWD | ROOF | NAV | LEATHER

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 6202152
  2. 6202152
  3. 6202152
  4. 6202152
  5. 6202152
  6. 6202152
  7. 6202152
  8. 6202152
  9. 6202152
  10. 6202152
  11. 6202152
  12. 6202152
  13. 6202152
  14. 6202152
  15. 6202152
  16. 6202152
  17. 6202152
  18. 6202152
  19. 6202152
  20. 6202152
  21. 6202152
  22. 6202152
  23. 6202152
  24. 6202152
  25. 6202152
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

63,296KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6202152
  • Stock #: P6120
  • VIN: 2LMPJ8LR1JBL11148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6120
  • Mileage 63,296 KM

Vehicle Description

Do Not Pay For 180 Days $0 Down Car Loan Approvals We Pay Aggressively For Trades Open Sundays 11-4PM Trust your dealer- Northway Ford Lincoln has been recognized as 2019 Consumer Satisfaction Award winner and it has been persistent since 2014 with receiving the award for Consumer Satisfaction Get a free CarProof with every vehicle. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Dealer Rater & Google Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are Open Sundays For Your Shopping Convenience. Free CarProof Report with every vehicle! Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Apply Now! Low finance rates available!! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) A Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located in Brantford, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Interior
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Hill Ascent Control
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2019 Ford Ranger XLT...
 8,437 KM
$39,888 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge TITAN...
 42,716 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape TIT...
 47,383 KM
$23,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory