2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

$24,888 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 2 8 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8241891

8241891 Stock #: P7352

P7352 VIN: WDDMH4GBXJJ492482

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P7352

Mileage 36,287 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Comfort Climate Control Safety Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.