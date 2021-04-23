Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

12,917 KM

Details Description Features

$52,888

+ tax & licensing
$52,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

AMG CLA45 | 4MATIC | AMG AERODYNAMICS PKG

Location

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

$52,888

+ taxes & licensing

12,917KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7006247
  • Stock #: P6878
  • VIN: WDDSJ5CB2JN626126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6878
  • Mileage 12,917 KM

Vehicle Description

MP1 - PREMIUM PACKAGE MP2 - PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE 555 - AMG PERFORMANCE SEAT B26 - AMG AERODYNAMICS PACKAGE P60 - AMG NIGHT PACKAGE APS - AMG PERFORMANCE STUDIO PACKAGE

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Lane Departure Warning

