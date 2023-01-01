2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 4 , 9 4 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10276389

10276389 Stock #: 4373

4373 VIN: JA4J24A51JZ612411

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 4373

Mileage 64,945 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.