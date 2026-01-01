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<p>Experience refined driving with this sophisticated 2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL Tech, presented by Five Star Auto. Finished in a sleek GREY exterior and complemented by a comfortable BLACK interior, this sedan offers a compelling blend of style and practicality. Under the hood, youll find an efficient 4-cylinder gasoline engine paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission and a dependable Front Wheel Drive system, making every journey a pleasure. With its four-door convenience, this Altima is perfectly suited for both daily commutes and longer road trips.</p><p>This particular Altima has a proven track record, having traveled approximately 224,000 kilometers, demonstrating its durability and reliability. Its a testament to the quality of Nissan engineering and the care it has received. At Five Star Auto, we pride ourselves on offering well-maintained vehicles ready for their next adventure.</p><p>Here are five of the standout features that truly elevate this 2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL Tech:</p><ul><li><strong>Advanced Safety Suite:</strong> Drive with confidence thanks to a comprehensive suite of advanced safety technologies designed to protect you and your passengers.</li><li><strong>Premium Infotainment System:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with a sophisticated infotainment system, featuring intuitive controls and seamless smartphone integration.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Leather Interior:</strong> Immerse yourself in comfort and style with the premium black leather upholstery, offering a touch of class to every drive.</li><li><strong>Responsive CVT Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless acceleration and fuel efficiency with the smooth and adaptive Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).</li><li><strong>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Conquer the cold Canadian winters with the convenience and comfort of heated front seats, ensuring a warm and inviting cabin.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2018 Nissan Altima

224,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL Tech

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14450620

2018 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL Tech

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

  1. 1784214699759
  2. 1784214700230
  3. 1784214700683
  4. 1784214701192
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
224,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4AL3AP4JC202340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 224,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience refined driving with this sophisticated 2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL Tech, presented by Five Star Auto. Finished in a sleek GREY exterior and complemented by a comfortable BLACK interior, this sedan offers a compelling blend of style and practicality. Under the hood, you'll find an efficient 4-cylinder gasoline engine paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission and a dependable Front Wheel Drive system, making every journey a pleasure. With its four-door convenience, this Altima is perfectly suited for both daily commutes and longer road trips.

This particular Altima has a proven track record, having traveled approximately 224,000 kilometers, demonstrating its durability and reliability. It's a testament to the quality of Nissan engineering and the care it has received. At Five Star Auto, we pride ourselves on offering well-maintained vehicles ready for their next adventure.

Here are five of the standout features that truly elevate this 2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL Tech:

  • Advanced Safety Suite: Drive with confidence thanks to a comprehensive suite of advanced safety technologies designed to protect you and your passengers.
  • Premium Infotainment System: Stay connected and entertained with a sophisticated infotainment system, featuring intuitive controls and seamless smartphone integration.
  • Luxurious Leather Interior: Immerse yourself in comfort and style with the premium black leather upholstery, offering a touch of class to every drive.
  • Responsive CVT Transmission: Enjoy effortless acceleration and fuel efficiency with the smooth and adaptive Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).
  • Heated Front Seats: Conquer the cold Canadian winters with the convenience and comfort of heated front seats, ensuring a warm and inviting cabin.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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$7,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2018 Nissan Altima