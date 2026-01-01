$7,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Altima
2.5 SL Tech
2018 Nissan Altima
2.5 SL Tech
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 224,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience refined driving with this sophisticated 2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL Tech, presented by Five Star Auto. Finished in a sleek GREY exterior and complemented by a comfortable BLACK interior, this sedan offers a compelling blend of style and practicality. Under the hood, you'll find an efficient 4-cylinder gasoline engine paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission and a dependable Front Wheel Drive system, making every journey a pleasure. With its four-door convenience, this Altima is perfectly suited for both daily commutes and longer road trips.
This particular Altima has a proven track record, having traveled approximately 224,000 kilometers, demonstrating its durability and reliability. It's a testament to the quality of Nissan engineering and the care it has received. At Five Star Auto, we pride ourselves on offering well-maintained vehicles ready for their next adventure.
Here are five of the standout features that truly elevate this 2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL Tech:
- Advanced Safety Suite: Drive with confidence thanks to a comprehensive suite of advanced safety technologies designed to protect you and your passengers.
- Premium Infotainment System: Stay connected and entertained with a sophisticated infotainment system, featuring intuitive controls and seamless smartphone integration.
- Luxurious Leather Interior: Immerse yourself in comfort and style with the premium black leather upholstery, offering a touch of class to every drive.
- Responsive CVT Transmission: Enjoy effortless acceleration and fuel efficiency with the smooth and adaptive Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).
- Heated Front Seats: Conquer the cold Canadian winters with the convenience and comfort of heated front seats, ensuring a warm and inviting cabin.
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