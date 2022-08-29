2018 Nissan Armada

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9177532

9177532 Stock #: 9551622

9551622 VIN: JN8AY2NC7J9551622

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 58,345 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor

