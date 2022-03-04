$21,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Kicks
76,663KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8542901
- Stock #: 22224
- VIN: 3N1CP5CU1JL510790
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,663 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Nissan Kicks is a brand new crossover thats big on attitude. It demands attention with dynamic styling, personalized technology, and nimble performance. This Nissan Kicks is just what you need to rule the city. This SUV has 76,663 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 125HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $143.30 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Please note that our Brantford Hyundai key policy includes a minimum of 1 vehicle key. We will try our very best to accommodate you with a second key however it may depend on what the previous owner has given us.
Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o
