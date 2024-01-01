$14,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
S
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
S
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
185,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5n1dr2mm9jc660758
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
