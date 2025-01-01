Menu
2018 Nissan Rogue S AWD – Low KM | No Accidents | Safety Included
This 2018 Nissan Rogue S AWD with just 127,780 km and a clean Carfax is ready to hit the road! No accidents, and safety certification is included at no extra cost. While it has a few small cosmetic issues, they don't affect its performance one bit. Financing options available, and when it comes to price, we're always up for a little friendly negotiation. Coin flip anyone? 🪙 Let's talk!

Location

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

519-752-CARS(2277)

Used
127,780KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MVXJC780405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,780 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Nissan Rogue S AWD – Low KM | No Accidents | Safety Included
This 2018 Nissan Rogue S AWD with just 127,780 km and a clean Carfax is ready to hit the road! No accidents, and safety certification is included at no extra cost. While it has a few small cosmetic issues, they don’t affect its performance one bit. Financing options available, and when it comes to price, we’re always up for a little friendly negotiation. Coin flip anyone? 🪙 Let’s talk!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

