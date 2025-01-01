$18,599+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue
2018 Nissan Rogue
Location
Trip's Auto Inc.
50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3
519-752-CARS(2277)
$18,599
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,780 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Nissan Rogue S AWD – Low KM | No Accidents | Safety Included
This 2018 Nissan Rogue S AWD with just 127,780 km and a clean Carfax is ready to hit the road! No accidents, and safety certification is included at no extra cost. While it has a few small cosmetic issues, they don’t affect its performance one bit. Financing options available, and when it comes to price, we’re always up for a little friendly negotiation. Coin flip anyone? 🪙 Let’s talk!
519-752-CARS(2277)