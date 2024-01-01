Menu
Account
Sign In
We offer low financing rates! We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Sell us your car, even if you dont buy ours! Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located at 388 King George Rd, Brantford, Ontario. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews . Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience. Sell us your car, even if you dont buy ours! Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!   Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where weve been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Visit CarNationCanada.com Connect with us: https://www.facebook.com/NorthwayFordLincoln/ https://www.instagram.com/northwayfordlincoln/ https://www.youtube.com/c/NorthwayFordLincolnBrantford/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/northway-ford-lincoln-ltd

2018 Porsche Boxster

23,597 KM

Details Description Features

$82,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Porsche Boxster

718 S ROADSTER | LEATHER | NAV | 6 SPEED M/T

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Porsche Boxster

718 S ROADSTER | LEATHER | NAV | 6 SPEED M/T

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 11262953
  2. 11262953
  3. 11262953
  4. 11262953
  5. 11262953
  6. 11262953
  7. 11262953
  8. 11262953
  9. 11262953
  10. 11262953
  11. 11262953
  12. 11262953
  13. 11262953
  14. 11262953
  15. 11262953
  16. 11262953
  17. 11262953
  18. 11262953
  19. 11262953
  20. 11262953
  21. 11262953
  22. 11262953
  23. 11262953
  24. 11262953
  25. 11262953
  26. 11262953
Contact Seller

$82,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
23,597KM
Used
VIN WP0CB2A82JS229034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P10825
  • Mileage 23,597 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer low financing rates!



We offer:

$0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC

Great value for your Trade-in vehicle

Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours!

Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located at 388 King George Rd, Brantford, Ontario. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews .

Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.

We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience.

Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours!

Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it!

Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

 

Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including

Visit CarNationCanada.com


Connect with us:
https://www.facebook.com/NorthwayFordLincoln/
https://www.instagram.com/northwayfordlincoln/
https://www.youtube.com/c/NorthwayFordLincolnBrantford/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/northway-ford-lincoln-ltd

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Power Antenna

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas COMFORTLINE | LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN | 7 PASSENGER for sale in Brantford, ON
2018 Volkswagen Atlas COMFORTLINE | LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN | 7 PASSENGER 131,100 KM $22,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Edge TITANIUM | AWD | V6 | LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN for sale in Brantford, ON
2018 Ford Edge TITANIUM | AWD | V6 | LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN 135,769 KM $22,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT CREW CAB |4X4 |LEATHER | Z71 PKG| NAV |1 OWNER for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT CREW CAB |4X4 |LEATHER | Z71 PKG| NAV |1 OWNER 152,246 KM $25,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$82,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2018 Porsche Boxster