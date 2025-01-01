Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2018 ram four-door 4 x 4 5.7 L hemi. Equipped with all the power options, including power windows and power door locks cruise control tilt wheel premium sound system. This was a supervisors truck for Aecon  in superb condition certified every year running driving perfectly with no warning lights on the dash brand new tires all the way around. </div>

2018 RAM 1500

311,000 KM

Details Description

$12,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 RAM 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
12402744

2018 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

  1. 1744380982
  2. 1744380982
  3. 1744380982
  4. 1744380982
  5. 1744380982
  6. 1744380982
  7. 1744380982
  8. 1744380982
  9. 1744380982
  10. 1744380982
Contact Seller

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
311,000KM

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 311,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 ram four-door 4 x 4 5.7 L hemi. Equipped with all the power options, including power windows and power door locks cruise control tilt wheel premium sound system. This was a supervisor's truck for Aecon  in superb condition certified every year running driving perfectly with no warning lights on the dash brand new tires all the way around. 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From J.Domotor Enterprises

Used 2006 International 4300 Digger Derrick for sale in Brantford, ON
2006 International 4300 Digger Derrick 149,000 KM $28,600 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Forester AWD 6 speed manual for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Subaru Forester AWD 6 speed manual 220,000 KM $8,800 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Transit 250 for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 Ford Transit 250 260,000 KM $15,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email J.Domotor Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-755-XXXX

(click to show)

519-755-0400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500