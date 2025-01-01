$12,800+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-755-0400
Used
311,000KM
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 311,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 ram four-door 4 x 4 5.7 L hemi. Equipped with all the power options, including power windows and power door locks cruise control tilt wheel premium sound system. This was a supervisor's truck for Aecon in superb condition certified every year running driving perfectly with no warning lights on the dash brand new tires all the way around.
