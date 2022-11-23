$30,888+ tax & licensing
$30,888
+ taxes & licensing
Car Nation Canada
519-753-8691
2018 RAM 1500
2018 RAM 1500
4X4 | HEMI | CREW CAB | TOUCHSCREEN | 1 OWNER
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
$30,888
+ taxes & licensing
104,801KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9381067
- Stock #: 2EC6802B
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT7JG167909
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2EC6802B
- Mileage 104,801 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2