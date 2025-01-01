$15,800+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 2500
Location
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-755-0400
$15,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
200,000KM
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 RAM pro master 2500 159 inch wheelbase. v6 HIGH ROOF 200,000 kms. Very tidy and clean, extremely well equipped with all of the power options, including air conditioning Automatic. Power windows, power, door locks, keyless, remote, cruise control . this unit was certified every year and is in remarkable condition. We are dealership for 38 years and charge HST on the purchase ￼￼
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
2018 RAM 2500